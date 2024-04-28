 India beat Bangladesh by 44 runs in first women’s T20I : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • India beat Bangladesh by 44 runs in first women’s T20I

India beat Bangladesh by 44 runs in first women’s T20I

Five-match T20I series is a dress rehearsal for upcoming T20I World Cup slated in Bangladesh later this year

India beat Bangladesh by 44 runs in first women’s T20I

Indian pacer Renuka Singh in action. Action Images/Reuters file



PTI

Sylhet (Bangladesh), April 28

Pace duo of Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar shared five wickets as India produced a clinical bowling display to outclass Bangladesh by 44 runs in the opening women’s T20I here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia provided solidity in the middle order but India missed the late flourish to manage 145 for seven.

The hosts must have fancied their chances of chasing down the total but Indian bowlers led by Renuka delivered the goods to limit Bangladesh to 101 for 8.

Skipper Nigar Sultana waged a lonely battle with a 51 off 48 but didn’t get any support from the other end.

For India, Renuka was the leader of the bowling unit as she trapped Dilara Akter (4) in her third ball before cleaning up Sobhana Mostary (6) in 5th over.

Experienced spinner Deepti Sharma then removed Murshida Khatun (13) LBW, while Vastrakar rapped Fahima Khatun (1) on the pads in 7th over to leave the hosts at 30 for 4.

Radha Yadav too tossed one up to deceive Shorna Akter (11), while Renuka returned to get rid of Rabeya Khan (2). Shreyanka Patil too joined the party, sending back Nahida Akter (9), before Sultana fell to Vastrakar in the final over.

Earlier, opener Smriti Mandhana departed for just nine runs but Shafali Verma put up a gritty display to score a 22-ball 31.

Bhatia (36 off 29 balls) and Harmappreet (30 off 22) then came up with a 45-run partnership, as India batters overcame the challenges on a slow wicket.

Bangladesh leg-spinner Rabeya Khan was the most successful bowler for the hosts, returning figures of 3/23 in four overs.

Mandhana started in right earnest dispatching Sultan Khatun’s consecutive deliveries in the second over to the ropes.

The India vice-captain first danced down the track to heave the ball over the extra cover fielder before swatting a short-pitched delivery through the square leg region.

But Mandhana’s stay was cut short as she tried to play a Fariha Trisna (1/23) ball across the line, only to find a thick inside edge uprooting her leg stump.

That blow kept the Indian batters silent for a good one over before Shafali declared her intention by heaving a tossed up delivery over the long on fence for a big six off Khatun.

Shafali and Yastika continued to score at a reasonable rate, picking up loose deliveries from Fariha and Nahida Akter to hit boundaries.

But Shafali departed in the ninth over, trying to play a Rabeya Khan delivery across the line only to end up giving an easy catch to Fahima at extra cover.

With Harmanpreet joining Yastika at the crease, runs came freely. She chose Rabiya for special treatment in the 11th over, scoring 13 runs with the help of two boundaries.

Yastika too showed superb technique and timing, playing some exquisite boundaries off left-arm pacer Fariha Trisna in the 13th over as India crossed the 100-run mark.

But both the well-set batters departed in quick succession, with Harmanpreet declared plumb leg-before in front off a Fahima delivery in the 14th over and Rabeya getting the prized wicket of Yastika, caught in the point region by Sultana.

Earlier, Harmanpreet won the toss and elected to bat. The five-match T20I series is a dress rehearsal for the upcoming T20I World Cup slated in Bangladesh later this year.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bangladesh #Cricket


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief

2
Features

Maze around Chamkila: Musician-scholar Madan Gopal Singh dwells on the unsettling questions that emerge from the biopic

3
Punjab

Floating solar plant at Bhakra suffers damage

4
Punjab The Tribune interview

PM to accord farmers red carpet welcome after poll

5
Punjab

BJP candidate Babbu runs into wall of protesting farmers

6
Punjab

Virsa Singh Valtoha is SAD candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib

7
Delhi

Election Commission asks AAP to modify Lok Sabha election campaign song; party cries foul

8
Comment

Navy women script sailing history

9
Entertainment

Actor Sahil Khan arrested in Mahadev betting app case; remanded in police custody till May 1

10
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh industrialists protest against Punjab Govt

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Drugs worth Rs 600 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast; 14 crew members held

Drugs worth Rs 600 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast; 14 crew members held

Overnight operation in Arabian Sea was carried out in coordi...

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders SIT probe over alleged sex scandal involving Deve Gowda’s grandson

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders SIT probe into 'sex scandal' involving ex-PM Deve Gowda’s grandson

Prajwal Revanna was the NDA candidate in Hassan Lok Sabha co...

Days after putting off India visit, Elon Musk visits China as Tesla seeks self-driving technology rollout

Days after putting off India visit, Elon Musk visits China as Tesla seeks self-driving technology rollout

Musk’s visit to China was not flagged publicly

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns

Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief

Lovely expresses his disagreement with the decision to ally ...

Election Commission has banned party’s Lok Sabha poll campaign song, claims AAP

Election Commission asks AAP to modify Lok Sabha election campaign song; party cries foul

The song ‘Jail ka jawab vote se denge’ was released at AAP h...


Cities

View All

2.56 lakh MT wheat reaches Amritsar district markets

2.56 lakh MT wheat reaches Amritsar district markets

Gold ornaments, cash stolen from jewellery shop; 1 booked

Teenage girl raped, murdered; 6 booked

Lawyer duped of Rs 10 lakh accuses police of inaction

Slain Hindu leader Sudhir Suri’s brother booked

Ruckus at Shiromani Akali Dal youth rally in Bathinda, leads to interruption in Harsimrat Badal’s speech

Ruckus forces Harsimrat Badal to cut short speech at SAD youth workers' rally in Bathinda

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Nominees take digital route to strike rapport with voters

Chandigarh wait for powered-up electric vehicle stations gets longer

Chandigarh wait for powered-up electric vehicle stations gets longer

9.3mm rain in Chandigarh, mercury falls 3.5°C

70-year-old Panchkula man scammed, loses Rs 43.11 lakh

Will hold monthly meeting with MHA to resolve issues: Sanjay Tandon

Youth Congress leader Jitender Kumar Toti joins BJP along with 100 supporters

Excise policy case: Supreme Court to hear on Monday Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest by ED

Excise policy case: Supreme Court to hear on Monday Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest by ED

Sunita denied permission to meet husband Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail, claims AAP

Election Commission asks AAP to modify Lok Sabha election campaign song; party cries foul

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail on April 30

Supreme Court to hear tomorrow Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest in money-laundering case

Jalandhar Police arrest operative of Vicky Gounder gang, recover 3 weapons

Jalandhar Police arrest member of Vicky Gounder gang

Jalandhar: Traders, vendors issued notices during anti-encroachment drive

Illegal mining: DC forms 5-member team

After Delhi High Court observations, BJP seeks Kejri’s resignation

Teen shows the way in Sultanpur Lodhi schools

Ludhiana: Over 1,200 schools undertake safety of pupils travelling in buses

Ludhiana: Over 1,200 schools undertake safety of pupils travelling in buses

Contractor’s staff ‘overcharging’ visitors at bus stand parking lot in Ludhiana

Machines worth lakhs of rupees gutted as fire breaks out in shop in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civil Hospital: 37 employees found absent during surprise checking

Announce paddy sowing schedule to make arrangements, govt urged

Patiala: Prize distribution at Govt College of Commerce

Patiala: Prize distribution at Govt College of Commerce

Not paid for six months, college staff hold protest

Modern School win medals in football, basketball tourneys