India beat France to record lone win in 5-nation hockey

Valencia: Captain Harmanpreet Singh and Jugraj Singh struck a brace each as the Indian men’s hockey team beat France 5-4 in its fourth and final match to notch up its lone win in the five-nation tournament. India had lost 0-1 to Spain, 2-7 to Belgium and 2-3 to Germany.
Dubai
Shubman loses top ODI batter spot to Babar
India opener Shubman Gill’s reign at the top of the ODI batters’ list was short-lived as he was replaced by former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in the ICC rankings issued today. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are third and fourth, respectively.
Marrakech (Morocco)
Pranavi lies 11th as four Indians make 72-hole cut
Pranavi Urs was tied-11th after four rounds of the five-day Ladies European Tour qualifying golf tournament. Pranavi shot a 74. Neha Tripathi (73) was T-36th, Vani Kapoor (76) T-46th and Amandeep Drall (75) T-56th.
Tarouba
Super Salt fires England to win against West Indies
Phil Salt smashed a record-breaking century in England’s highest-ever T20I total as they romped to a 75-run win against West Indies to square the series. Salt thumped 119 off 57 balls as England made 267/3 — surpassing their previous best of 241 against New Zealand in 2019. Salt hit the highest total by an England men’s batsman in T20Is, eclipsing the 116 by Alex Hales in 2014.
London
8-year-old British-Indian chess prodigy named Europe’s best
An eight-year-old British Indian schoolgirl has made chess history after being named the “super talented” best female player at a European championship. Bodhana Sivanandan, from Harrow in London, won the European Blitz Chess Championship in Zagreb, Croatia. She took up chess during the Covid pandemic lockdown. Agencies
