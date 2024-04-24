Indian Super League Semis: Advantage Odisha FC as Mohun Bagan Super Giant fall

PTI

Bhubaneswar, April 23

Odisha FC rallied to secure a 2-1 victory against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the first-leg semifinal of the Indian Super League (ISL) here today, fighting back after conceding a goal as early as in the third minute.

2:21 At 2 minutes and 21 seconds, Mohun Bagan’s Manvir Singh netted the second-fastest goal in the ISL playoffs

The Juggernauts thus registered their first-ever ISL win over the Mariners after nine attempts, as a game of close margins kicked off amid frenetic circumstances with all three goals being netted in the first half at the Kalinga Stadium.

Manvir Singh (3rd minute) handed the Antonio Lopez Habas-coached side an early lead, but Carlos Delgado (11th) and Roy Krishna (39th) scored once each for Odisha to help the team maintain their unbeaten streak at home this season (13 matches).

The second leg of this last-four clash will be held at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.

Eventually, both teams brought an end to this tightly contested clash with 10 men on either side, as goal-scorer Delgado and Mohun Bagan striker Armando Sadiku were sent off in the 74th and 67th minutes, respectively, after picking up a couple of yellow cards each. Both are renowned for their expansive, free-flowing footballing styles.

However, they were naturally tightly organised in this match, leaving no gaps exposed in their backlines, compelling each other out of their comfort zones and making them look for unique ways to find the back of the net.

Manvir, who has been a dazzling presence on the flank for the Mariners, at 2:21 minutes, netted the second fastest goal in the ISL playoffs, behind Lalrindika Ralte’s goal at 2:08 minutes for ATK against Mumbai City FC in 2016.