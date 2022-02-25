IPL to start on March 26, 40% crowd in Maharashtra

New Delhi: The 10-team Indian Premier League will start in Mumbai on March 26 and end on May 29 with around 40 percent crowd being allowed at the start of the tournament.

New Delhi

Asian Cup Qualifiers: India clubbed with Afghanistan

The Indian team was today drawn alongside Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia in Group D of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers to be played on home soil in June this year.

Vasco

ATK Mohun Bagan held to 1-1 draw by Odisha

Ten-man ATK Mohun Bagan were held to a 1-1 draw by Odisha FC in the Indian Super League.

Chandigarh

Win for DAV in Harbhajan Memorial football

International FC, Phagwara, registered a 2-0 win over TSU FA, Una, in the 59th All India Principal Harbhajan Singh Memorial Football Tournament at Mahilpur. BAM Khalsa, Garhshankar, logged a 4-0 win over FA Mahilpur. DAV College, Jalandhar, defeated PHSFA, Mahilpur, 2-1. agencies

