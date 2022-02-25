IPL to start on March 26, 40% crowd in Maharashtra

New Delhi: The 10-team Indian Premier League will start in Mumbai on March 26 and end on May 29 with around 40 percent crowd being allowed at the start of the tournament.
New Delhi
Asian Cup Qualifiers: India clubbed with Afghanistan
The Indian team was today drawn alongside Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia in Group D of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers to be played on home soil in June this year.
Vasco
ATK Mohun Bagan held to 1-1 draw by Odisha
Ten-man ATK Mohun Bagan were held to a 1-1 draw by Odisha FC in the Indian Super League.
Chandigarh
Win for DAV in Harbhajan Memorial football
International FC, Phagwara, registered a 2-0 win over TSU FA, Una, in the 59th All India Principal Harbhajan Singh Memorial Football Tournament at Mahilpur. BAM Khalsa, Garhshankar, logged a 4-0 win over FA Mahilpur. DAV College, Jalandhar, defeated PHSFA, Mahilpur, 2-1. agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine conflict: Kyiv braces for assault as Russian forces close in on Capital
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted that there had been he...
Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails
Missiles pounded Kyiv overnight and air raid sirens wailed
Ukraine crisis: Centre arranges two evacuation flights to bring back stranded Indians
The government has asked its nationals to reach Ukraine-Roma...
MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine
Russian-speaking officials being sent to camp offices to coo...
Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case
The apex court had recently directed Punjab Police not to ar...