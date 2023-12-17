Junior Men’s hockey World Cup: Dream turns into nightmare as colts lose to Spain

PTI

Kuala Lumpur, December 16

India’s hopes of redeeming themselves in the Junior Men’s hockey World Cup remained only a dream as they lost 1-3 to Spain in the bronze medal playoff today.

Goals from Nicolas Alvarez (25th and 51st minutes) and Petchame Pau (40th) sealed the deal for Spain as Sunil Jojo’s 28th-minute penalty corner strike was the only saving grace for the two-time champions, whose penalty corner conversion woes came to the fore yet again.

This was India’s second defeat to Spain in this edition of the tournament, having lost to the European team 1-4 in the pool stages. India had also finished fourth in the last edition of the tournament in 2021 in Bhubaneswar.

In the summit clash, Germany emerged 2-1 winners over France.

