Kohli, Yadav, Pandya in ICC T20 Team of 2022

Dubai: Virat Kohli, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and T20’s No. 1 batter Suryakumar Yadav were today picked in ICC Men’s T20I team of 2022’. The ICC also announced the Women’s Team of 2022 with four Indians in the line-up — Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh and Renuka Singh.
Madrid
Benzema keeps on scoring, Madrid stay close to Barca
Karim Benzema scored for the sixth time after being dropped from France’s World Cup squad because of an injury, leading Real Madrid to a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Sunday. Earlier, Barcelona had defeated Getafe 1-0 at the Camp Nou.
Chennai
First priority is to get 100% fit, says Jadeja on return
Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is returning to competitive cricket after nearly six months, today said his first priority is to get "100 per cent" match fit ahead of the crucial Test series against Australia. “See, my first priority is to get on the field and be fit...100 per cent fit,” said Jadeja, who will lead Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy Group B league match against Tamil Nadu tomorrow.
Karachi
ACC board to meet in Bahrain to discuss Asia Cup
The Asian Cricket Council has accepted Pakistan Cricket Board’s request to hold an executive board meeting on February 4 in Bahrain to discuss this year’s Asia Cup and India’s participation in it in the neighbouring country. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi
Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...
Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...
Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call
The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated
Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95
Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...
Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested
The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...