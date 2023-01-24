Kohli, Yadav, Pandya in ICC T20 Team of 2022

Dubai: Virat Kohli, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and T20’s No. 1 batter Suryakumar Yadav were today picked in ICC Men’s T20I team of 2022’. The ICC also announced the Women’s Team of 2022 with four Indians in the line-up — Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh and Renuka Singh.

Madrid

Benzema keeps on scoring, Madrid stay close to Barca

Karim Benzema scored for the sixth time after being dropped from France’s World Cup squad because of an injury, leading Real Madrid to a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Sunday. Earlier, Barcelona had defeated Getafe 1-0 at the Camp Nou.

Chennai

First priority is to get 100% fit, says Jadeja on return

Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is returning to competitive cricket after nearly six months, today said his first priority is to get "100 per cent" match fit ahead of the crucial Test series against Australia. “See, my first priority is to get on the field and be fit...100 per cent fit,” said Jadeja, who will lead Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy Group B league match against Tamil Nadu tomorrow.

Karachi

ACC board to meet in Bahrain to discuss Asia Cup

The Asian Cricket Council has accepted Pakistan Cricket Board’s request to hold an executive board meeting on February 4 in Bahrain to discuss this year’s Asia Cup and India’s participation in it in the neighbouring country. Agencies