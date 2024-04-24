Lucknow’s Super Giant: Marcus Stoinis hundred trumps Ruturaj Gaikwad’s ton, helps Super Giants conquer Chepauk

Chennai, April 23

Marcus Stoinis made a bustling unbeaten hundred, a perfect anti-thesis to Ruturaj Gaikwad’s classy century to shepherd Lucknow Super Giants to a stunning six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match here today.

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 108* went in vain.

Stoinis (124* off 63 balls) helped LSG to surmount the highest chase — 211 — at the Chepauk in the IPL, ending up at 213/4.

Gaikwad (108* off 60 balls) and Shivam Dube (66 off 27 balls) added 104 runs for the fourth-wicket stand to power CSK to a competitive 210/4.

Thus, LSG also scored a rare back-to-back home and away win over CSK as they had won the match at Ekana Stadium a few days back.

Stoinis’ innings was in stark contrast to the silken smooth knock of Gaikwad.

The Australian went full throttle, hitting 13 fours and sixes, and nothing was more special than his six off pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who had earlier consumed LSG skipper KL Rahul cheaply.

At the other end, Pooran was in overdrive from ball one, partly because of the 55-run stand between Stoinis and a struggling Devdutt Padikkal (13 off 19), whose misery was ended when Matheesha Pathirana produced a 151 km/h scorcher to uproot the batter’s leg stump.

It mandated that Pooran, who added 70 with Stoinis, did not have the luxury of taking his time to settle in, but he was up to the task and smoked Shardul Thakur for 20 runs in the 16th over including two sixes and a four.

Pooran’s dismissal by pacer Pathirana left the task of taking LSG home to Stoinis, who reduced the equation milking 15 runs off the 19th over bowled by the Sri Lankan.

Stoinis needed to take 17 runs off the last over bowled by Rahman and did the job with three balls to spare, smashing the Bangladesh left-arm quick for 6, 4, 4 (+1NB) and 4. — PTI

Brief scores

CSK: 210/4 in 20 overs (Gaikwad 108*, Dube 66, Henry 1/28) vs LSG: 213/4 in 19.3 overs (Stoinis 124*, Pooran 34; Pathirana 2/35)

Monday’s result

MI: 179/9 in 20 overs (Varma 65, Wadhera 49; Sharma 5/18, Boult 2/32) vs RR: 183/1 in 18.4 overs (Jaiswal 104*, Samson 38)

