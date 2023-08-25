Messi runs show from behind scenes

Cincinnati, August 24

Lionel Messi had two assists and converted a penalty kick as Inter Miami rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat MLS-leading Cincinnati 5-4 in penalties in a US Open Cup semifinal.

Cincinnati jumped to a 2-0 lead before Messi set up a pair of goals by Leonardo Campana, tying the game at 2-2.

Miami moved ahead when Josef Martinez scored three minutes into the first extra period, but Cincinnati tied the game at 3-3 when Yuya Kubo scored in the 114th minute, forcing penalty kicks on Wednesday night. Messi was held scoreless for the first time since joining Inter Miami in late July but he set up Campana’s second goal in injury time to send the game into the extra time. — AP

#Lionel Messi