Messi runs show from behind scenes

Cincinnati, August 24
Lionel Messi had two assists and converted a penalty kick as Inter Miami rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat MLS-leading Cincinnati 5-4 in penalties in a US Open Cup semifinal.
Cincinnati jumped to a 2-0 lead before Messi set up a pair of goals by Leonardo Campana, tying the game at 2-2.
Miami moved ahead when Josef Martinez scored three minutes into the first extra period, but Cincinnati tied the game at 3-3 when Yuya Kubo scored in the 114th minute, forcing penalty kicks on Wednesday night. Messi was held scoreless for the first time since joining Inter Miami in late July but he set up Campana’s second goal in injury time to send the game into the extra time. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Donald Trump surrenders at Atlanta jail on charges he tried to overturn his 2020 election loss
He is released on $200,000 bond and heads back to the airpor...
Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi had ‘candid, in-depth exchange' on Sino-Indian ties, says Beijing
Xi seeks better ties, wants border issue ‘properly handled’
Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away
People travelling from Pinjore may use the Kalka-Kalujhanda-...
Tamil Nadu man tries to deliver child at home using YouTube videos, wife dies
A case under Section 174(3) of the CrPC has been registered,...