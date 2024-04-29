Mohun Bagan turn tables on Odisha, enter ISL final

Kolkata, April 28
Mohun Bagan kept themselves in the hunt for an unprecedented double in the ISL by storming into the final with a 3-2 aggregate win over Odisha FC.
Having lost the first leg of the semifinal 1-2 at Bhubaneswar, Mohun Bagan began on a dominant note and struck through Jason Cummings in the 22nd minute to bring it level for the Mariners on aggregate.
After a flurry of attacks went begging thanks to a resolute display by Amrinder Singh under the bar, Mohun Bagan finally struck the winning goal through comeback man Sahal Abdul Samad who came off the bench to strike from Manvir Singh’s assist in the 90+3rd minute.
The victory came two weeks after Mohun Bagan won their maiden League Winners Shield.
