Neeraj Chopra does it again, wins gold

Lausanne, August 26
Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra today scripted yet another historic feat as he became the first Indian to clinch gold at a Diamond League meet. The 24-year-old won the javelin throw title in the Lausanne leg with a best attempt of 89.04 metres.
Chopra, who had pulled out of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games due to a “minor” groin injury, achieved his career’s third-best throw with his first attempt today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Situation irretrievable,' Ghulam Nabi Azad snaps ties with Congress after 5 decades, to float party
Says all decisions being taken by Rahul Gandhi’s personal as...
Congress jolted ahead of Himachal, Gujarat elections
Resignation could trigger more exits
Phogat's drink was 'spiked' by aides at party
Economic interest likely motive: Cops