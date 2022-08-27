Neeraj Chopra does it again, wins gold

PTI

Lausanne, August 26

Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra today scripted yet another historic feat as he became the first Indian to clinch gold at a Diamond League meet. The 24-year-old won the javelin throw title in the Lausanne leg with a best attempt of 89.04 metres.

Chopra, who had pulled out of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games due to a “minor” groin injury, achieved his career’s third-best throw with his first attempt today.