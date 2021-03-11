Punjab Kings give away chase, match

PTI

Navi Mumbai, April 29

Lucknow Super Giants pounced on the mistakes of a self-destructing Punjab Kings to record a 20-run win in the Indian Premier League here today.

Kagiso Rabada struck four times as Punjab Kings upped their game in the bowling department to restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 153/8. The second-wicket stand of 85 runs between opener Quinton de Kock (46 off 37) and Deepak Hooda (34 off 28) was the lone bright spot of LSG's innings.

It should have been a straightforward chase but Punjab fluffed to end at 133/8. Pacer Dushmantha Chameera (2/17) and Krunal Pandya (2/11) led LSG's spirited bowling effort but they were also aided by the recklessness of the Punjab batters who struggled to convert starts, including skipper Mayank Agarwal (25), Liam Livingstone (18) and Jonny Bairstow (32). Left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan ended with three wickets. Rishi Dhawan (21 not out) tried his best to bring Punjab back from the dead but it proved to be too much of a task.

A sixth win in nine games takes IPL debutants LSG closer to a playoff berth while the task gets tougher for Punjab who have only four wins in nine games.

“I think we just kept losing wickets,” Punjab captain Mayank Agarwal said. “We had batsmen who were set but we kept getting out. That's where we lost the game,” he added.

Brief scores: LSG: 153/8 (de Kock 46, Hooda 34; Rabada 4/38); PK: 133/8 (Bairstow 32; Mohsin 3/24, Krunal 2/11, Chameera 2/17).

