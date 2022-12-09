Scaloni guarded on Di Maria’s fitness

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was guarded about whether Angel Di Maria would be available for quarterfinal against the Netherlands but said that every player who took the field would be fit. Di Maria missed the last-16 victory over Australia due to a left thigh injury and Scaloni also faced questions about the fitness of Rodrigo De Paul after media reports said he had a muscle issue.

Sterling to rejoin England before quarterfinals

England’s Raheem Sterling will return to their World Cup base in time for the quarterfinal clash with France this weekend, the FA said, after the forward returned home following a robbery at his residence. Sterling did not play a part in the 3-0 win over Senegal in the last-16, leaving Qatar last weekend to return to his family.

Flick staying as Germany coach despite flop

Germany coach Hansi Flick will remain in his position despite his side’s dismal performance at the World Cup, the DFB said. Flick and team director Oliver Bierhoff were widely criticised after their second consecutive group-stage exit at a World Cup. Bierhoff became the first casualty after agreeing to leave his post two years before his contract ends. But Flick will stay on. Agencies