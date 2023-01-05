Shiva Thapa, Manish Kaushik storm into national boxing semis

Hisar

Shiva Thapa and Manish Kaushik produced power-packed performances to storm into the semifinals of the men’s National Boxing Championships here today. Assam’s Thapa (63.5kg) beat Ashutosh Kumar of Punjab, while Services’ Kaushik (63.5kg) beat Rohit Ningehougan Singh of Manipur. Railways’ Varinder Singh (60kg) beat Gaurav Solanki of Haryana in the quarterfinals. Railways’ Rohit Tokas (67kg) beat Nishchaya of All India Police to set up a clash against Abhinash Jamwal of Himachal Pradesh. Services’ Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) got the better of Manish Rathod of Uttar Pradesh.

Bhubaneswar

Dutch team’s inexperience biggest challenge: Coach

Netherlands chief coach Jeroen Delmee believes his team will need to overcome inexperience at the men’s hockey World Cup, beginning on January 13. Three-time world champions Netherlands arrived in Bhubaneswar today. The silver medallists of the previous edition will travel to Rourkela for their first match on January 14. “The biggest challenge will be the inexperience in the team. It will be interesting to see how we will overcome the challenges in the tournament. I have full confidence in my team,” said Delmee.

Sydney

US to meet Poland in United Cup semis, Greece play Italy

Frances Tiafoe battled past Briton Dan Evans 3-6 7-5 6-3 to put the United States into the semifinals of the United Cup mixed team tournament today as Poland and Greece also advanced. The three countries who won their “city finals” to progress were joined in the last-four by Italy, the runners-up with the best record in the $15 million event which replaced the short-lived ATP Cup to open the 2023 season. The US will play Poland for a place in the final while Greece meet Italy.

Ha’il (Saudi Arabia)

Loeb wins Stage 4, Al-Attiyah stretches Dakar lead

Sebastien Loeb put a tough few days behind him to win the fourth stage of the Dakar Rally today as Toyota’s reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah forged further ahead at the front. Nine-time world rally champion Loeb beat 14-time Dakar winner Stephane Peterhansel. — Agencies

NZ spinners strike after Saud hundred

Karachi: Saud Shakeel registered his maiden Test century but Pakistan’s lower-order collapse left the second Test against New Zealand evenly poised here today. The hosts, replying to New Zealand’s first-innings 449, finished Day 3 on 407/9 after losing four quick wickets in the final session. Saud, who forged a 150-run partnership with Sarfaraz Ahmed for the fifth wicket, was unbeaten on 124, which included 17 fours. Abrar Ahmed, who denied Ish Sodhi a hat-trick, was yet to open his account at the other end. Saud went into the match with five half-centuries in his first four Tests and the hundred duly arrived in his fifth, on his home ground. Earlier, Pakistan lost Imam-ul-Haq, who made 83 before falling caught behind off New Zealand captain Tim Southee in the only dismissal of the morning session.

Brief scores: New Zealand 449; Pakistan 407/9 (Shakeel 124*, Imam 83, Sarfaraz 78; Ajaz 3/88)

Australia reign on gloomy Day 1

Sydney: Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja grabbed half-centuries as Australia made the best of a rainy Day 1 to be 147/2 at stumps in the third Test against a frustrated South Africa here today. Opener Khawaja was 54 not out and Steve Smith yet to face a ball when rain halted play midway through the final session. The match is a dead rubber after Australia sealed the series with wins in Melbourne and Brisbane, but Pat Cummins’s side can book their place in the World Test Championship final with another victory. Agencies

Brief scores: Australia 147/2 (Labuschagne 79, Khawaja 54*; Nortje 2/26) vs South Africa

Stephens loses

Auckland: Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova defeated second seed Sloane Stephens 6-3 7-5(5) at the ASB Classic. Earlier, former Australian Open champion Sophie Kenin beat Wang Xinyu 7-6(6) 6-3 and will now face top-seeded compatriot Coco Gauff. AP

#Assam #Hisar