Spain Masters: PV Sindhu finds feet, in semis

PTI

Madrid, March 31

Double Olympics medallist PV Sindhu cruised to the semifinals even as compatriot Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the Spain Masters here today.

Sindhu got the better of world No. 19 Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 21-14 21-17 to reach her first semifinal of the year.

Srikanth, on the other hand, lost 18-21 15-21 to top seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the men’s singles quarterfinals.

Second seed Sindhu has been struggling to find her feet since returning from a long injury layoff. The 27-year-old has slipped out of the top-10 in the world rankings. Until now, she hadn’t been able to cross the second round this year. Sindhu will clash with the unseeded Yeo Jia Min of Singapore for a place in the final.

