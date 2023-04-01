Spain Masters: PV Sindhu finds feet, in semis

Madrid, March 31
Double Olympics medallist PV Sindhu cruised to the semifinals even as compatriot Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the Spain Masters here today.
Sindhu got the better of world No. 19 Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 21-14 21-17 to reach her first semifinal of the year.
Srikanth, on the other hand, lost 18-21 15-21 to top seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the men’s singles quarterfinals.
Second seed Sindhu has been struggling to find her feet since returning from a long injury layoff. The 27-year-old has slipped out of the top-10 in the world rankings. Until now, she hadn’t been able to cross the second round this year. Sindhu will clash with the unseeded Yeo Jia Min of Singapore for a place in the final.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...