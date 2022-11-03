 Was out of T20 team but not out of practice, says Mohammed Shami : The Tribune India

Was out of T20 team but not out of practice, says Mohammed Shami

The veteran India seamer last played T20Is during the UAE global event, after which it was decided that he would only feature in Tests and ODIs

Was out of T20 team but not out of practice, says Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami. File photo



PTI

Adelaide, November 3

He was not part of the T20 scheme of things for past one year but Mohammed Shami was "always ready" in his mind because of the communication between him and the team management.

The veteran India seamer last played T20Is during the UAE global event, after which it was decided that he would only feature in Tests and ODIs.

But Jasprit Bumrah's stress fracture of the back, an injury to Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan's loss of form forced the team management to call Shami back for the mega event.

"It all depends on preparation, and the team management always tells you to get ready," Shami said after India beat Bangladesh by five runs here on Wednesday.

"As and when the team requires, you will get the call, is what we are always told. If you have seen my videos, I am never out of practice and I always continue with my training," the veteran of 200-plus Test wickets said.

Cooling his heels since playing on the tour of England, Shami was called back for the twin T20 series against South Africa and Australia before covid laid him low.

"It's not always easy to switch from one format to another. It's about how well you are connected with the team and how well you bond with them," Shami spoke about his relationship with the current setup.

"These are things that depend, and second, yes, I am playing T20Is after last World T20 and I agree that a player needs confidence and flow more than the colour of the ball. Obviously you need practice."  

Shami, who normally bowls one change and in the middle overs, gave an insight into his training.

"Call it experience, I am always ready. If you see me in matches, I am always bowling with the new ball but when it comes to practice, I normally choose semi-new or old ball.

"If you get that benefit during the game, it's good. Just that you need confidence that you can execute it in match situation," he said.

Executing the plans during death overs is all about having a tough mindset and keeping calm under pressure, according to the seamer.

"I always believe that you should have faith in your skill sets, and in these situations, you need to remain calm, and years of experience comes in handy.

"When the ball gets wet, there are 50 things that play on your mind and primarily whether you will be perfectly able to execute your plans or not," he explained.

He supplemented his logic by explaining why Arshdeep Singh was given the last over in the match against Bangladesh.

"There were 20 runs left and it was the skipper's choice and you want to look ahead. Also his yorkers were spot on so the skipper might have wanted to boost his confidence," Shami said.

While India had an advantage once the match was curtailed, Shami was confident that 185 was defendable, despite a good start by Litton Das.

"This is a good T20 score on any day and on any surface. Yes, rain did come and that's a different thing.

"When the target was revised, they needed nearly 10 runs an over (85 off 9 overs) and it wasn't easy. The ball was becoming wet and it became close, but the skill and quality shown by our boys, good for us."

The ball, post the rain break, was getting wet but Shami refused to believe that it only helped the batters.

"Yes, the ball skids which makes it easier for batting but you also have a chance to get wickets as batters might be late in reaching with the ball travelling faster. It's a 50-50 thing."

In October last year, Shami was trolled mercilessly on social media after the Pakistan loss in the T20 World Cup, and this time around he has been going steady over four games without being exceptional.

"Real fan doesn't turn you from hero to zero overnight. If you are a true cricket lover, then you should be able to support your favourite player in both good and bad times," he concluded. 

#Cricket

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bibi Jagir Kaur suspended from party

2
Sports

T20 World Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs in rain-curtailed match

3
Punjab

Centre targeting Punjab farmers for stubble-burning because of their year-long protests against three farm laws: CM Bhagwant Mann

4
World

Vladimir Putin's not as 'healthy as he portrays', his hands look 'black on top': Report

5
Nation

Modi-Gehlot 'mutual admiration': Sachin Pilot smells a rat, calls for action against Gehlot loyalists; Rajasthan CM says leaders should maintain discipline

6
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

7
Nation

Russia, Pakistan clash over 'help' to Ukraine

8
Diaspora

Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward for information on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman's murder

9
Punjab

PM Modi likely to visit Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab on November 5

10
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

Don't Miss

View All
2.5-feet-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding
Nation

Video: 2.5-ft-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three yrs
World

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three years

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video
Trending

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders
Amritsar

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders in Amritsar

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified for such work: Prosecution tells court
Nation

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge were not qualified for such work, prosecution tells court

Top News

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: EC to announce schedule shortly

Gujarat Assembly poll to be held on December 1 and 5

Counting to be held on December 8

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman’s murder

Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward for information on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman's murder

38-year-old Rajwinder Singh was born in Buttar Kalan in Moga...

Polling begins for Adampur bypoll in Haryana

All eyes on Bhajan Lal's grandson as polling is on for Adampur bypoll in Haryana

Voting begins at 7am

Supreme Court affirms death penalty of LeT terrorist Mohammad Arif in 2000 Red Fort attack case

Supreme Court affirms death penalty for LeT terrorist Mohammad Arif in 2000 Red Fort attack case

Rejects his review petition


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Few takers for foot overbridge outside Amritsar railway station

Detainees in jail to be informed about case status: Amritsar District judge

SGPC remembers 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 2 arrested in Tarn Taran

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

CTU plans to purchase 60 buses for outstation routes

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking plans to purchase 60 buses for outstation routes

Infection waning, Covid turns endemic: Experts

Covid: 6 infected in Chandigarh

Panchayat elections: Panchkula district sees 86.7% turnout

Treetops chopped at Chhat, residents fume

Delhi AQI ‘very poor’; work from home, cut travel, residents told

Delhi AQI 'very poor'; work from home, cut travel, residents told

A day after Punjab reports highest number of farm fires, Delhi's air quality falls in 'severe' zone

Man treats 'clueless' elderly couple from Kanpur to sandwiches, juice on their first flight from Delhi; wholesome story goes viral

Delhi Govt to open 100 mohalla clinics for women

Three vehicle thieves held after gunfight with police in Noida

Inmates fight in Central Jail, 17 booked

Inmates fight in Hoshiarpur Central Jail, 17 booked

Potholes on highway near Khanna damage car, toll operator fined Rs 50,000

MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh ‘avoids’ HC summons, told to deposit Rs 25K

Punjab Government to hold quiz contests on state’s art & culture: Minister Anmol Gagan Mann

PTU staffer moves HC against registrar’s appointment

Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Vending zones still a distant dream, Ludhiana MC delaying process, say vendors

Remove encroachments along Buddha Nullah: Ludhiana MC Commissioner to officials

Ludhiana MC record rooms to turn smart

Ahmedgarh: Potholed Dehliz Road a threat for motorists

Patiala: Staff crunch hits Covid testing

Patiala: Staff crunch hits Covid testing

Amid ministers' visits, Punjabi University hopes for windfall

Punjab Public School, Nabha, shines in athletics meet

Patiala MC issues challans to dairy owners

Stubble-burning cases hit a new high; 3,634 in single day in Punjab