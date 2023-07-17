A MUCH-NEEDED REMINDER

THE socio-economic argument which is trotted forth by the ‘White’ settlers in Kenya, South Africa and elsewhere in support of their arrogant claims to supposed racial superiority is as indefensible as the one relating to the so-called necessity of protecting native rights against the Indian ‘menace’ is contrary to facts. The real cause to which the existence of this anti-Asiatic movement is due may be summed up in one word. It is the colour bar which is responsible for the enactment of discriminatory immigration, agrarian, municipal and other local laws, e.g. the Tanganyika Ordinances. The difficulties relating to franchise, representation in legislative and local bodies and land ownership are also due to the same desire on the part of the European settler to keep out the Asiatic in the interests not of the native African but of the European. Look at the question from whatever point of view you may, there can be no manner of doubt that chromatic considerations have everything to do with the existing controversy which has been raging for these many years past in connection with the treatment of Asiatic immigrants in general and Indians in particular, not only in South and East Africa but in all British Colonies and Dominions. This has always been patent to all impartial and disinterested observers. In concluding a sermon which he delivered at the Danish Church, Madras, on Sunday before last, CF Andrews thus diagnosed the disease: “I have just come back from London where we have been engaged week after week on what is called the Kenya question, but I have come back to state that there is only question involved — the question of the Colour bar.”