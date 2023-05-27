ALL-INDIA CONGRESS COMMITTEE MEETING

THE All-India Congress Committee is meeting on a momentous occasion, and it is no exaggeration to say that its proceedings will have a most vital effect not only on the solidarity, cohesion and mutual relations of the various parties in the Congress but also on the political condition of the country as a whole. From the first day’s proceedings of the committee, it is evident that a fair and workable compromise is possible, because the members, as was to be expected, seem to have taken up a practical and sane view of the question. It is, of course, premature to come to a definite conclusion merely on the basis of a telegraphic summary of the first day’s proceedings; but all circumstances justify the belief that a split in the Congress camp will be averted, and united action again made possible. The present controversy ranges around the question of entering the Councils and the attitude that the pro-Council and anti-Council parties should adopt towards each other over this question. As to the immense advantages of bridging the gulf between the two parties and the incalculable harm that would ensue from their carrying on a mutually destructive propaganda, there can be no doubt. Mr CR Das, who presided at the meeting of the All-India Congress Committee on the 25th instant, very rightly observed that no work is possible unless and until the country was united and that a fair compromise ought to be reached. All he wanted was that they should adjust their differences in an honourable way, and ensure non-interference in one party’s activities by the other.