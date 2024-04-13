BY any standard the worst-administered state in the country, Bihar is fast becoming another Gujarat. Almost all the dismal phenomena are there — gross inefficiency, deep-rooted corruption, widespread unrest, mob violence and the government’s inability to check the rot. In addition, there are the highly destructive caste politics and the worst forms of parochialism. But Chief Minister Abdul Ghafoor has said that Bihar would not be allowed to go the Gujarat way — as if he has any control over the situation. It is surely time he shed such illusions. “The attempts of fascist forces”, according to him, “to create hell in the state have been nipped in the bud.” The ‘hell’ is very much there. As for nipping the ‘mischief’, it is the ministers themselves who are in danger of being nipped. Most of them have submitted their resignations to the party high command in deference to its wishes to reconstitute the ministry. All evidence points to their persistent failure to govern. A majority of the 100 Congress legislators whom Maragatham Chandrasekar, the party general secretary, interviewed in Patna during her recent study tour are stated to have suggested purging the ministry of all those whose image stands tarnished. Indeed, it is the ministers who must shoulder the blame for the mess in Bihar. And although Mr Ghafoor is sticking to his post in the Chimanbhai Patel style, it is pointless for him to shift the responsibility to ‘fascist’ elements. By democratic norms, when a majority of the members of a ministry resign, the Chief Minister is expected to follow suit, even if a reconstitution of the team is later arranged under his own leadership. But Mr Ghafoor is made of other stuff.

