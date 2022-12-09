 MR. MONTAGU AND SELF-GOVERNMENT : The Tribune India

Lahore, Saturday, December 9, 1922

MR. MONTAGU AND SELF-GOVERNMENT



MR. Montagu’s latest speech on India shows that he has not changed since he ceased to be Secretary of State for India. He is still the champion of Indian self-government that he was when he accepted the office of Secretary of State, and the self-government that he champions is still the “inadequate, unsatisfactory and disappointing” thing which he initiated in 1917 and for which he obtained the sanction of Parliament and the assent of the Sovereign in 1919. To him the attainment of self-government by India is nothing but the growth and logical outcome of 150 years of “British effort in India, and can only be a gradual process and no sudden departure from the principles and the policy of the past.” This is what distinguished him from the majority of his countrymen in India and the Reactionaries and Diehards in England, and what makes his scheme unacceptable to the nationalist party in India, except merely as an additional weapon with which to carry on their fight for self-government. He would not let India continue to be governed on the old “wooden, iron and inelastic” lines. Nor would he, on the other hand, give her the bread of liberty by which alone a nation can live. He gives her something between the two, which is unacceptable. The fact is that Mr. Montagu’s idea of self-government is fundamentally wrong. He evidently does not see that the difference between what he has given India and self-government is not merely quantitative but qualitative, not a difference of mere degree but of kind; and that there can be no such thing under any more natural law of the evolution of one from the other.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

2
Trending

Dharmendra celebrates 87th birthday with fans, Hema Malini wishes 'love of her life', sons Sunny and Bobby Deol share pictures from family celebrations

3
Himachal

Himachal polls results: Congress changes strategy, asks MLAs to stay put in Shimla

4
Punjab

Watch: This 'chaat wali' from Punjab is going viral for her epic 'sardar ji' style

5
Nation

BJP retains Gujarat for a seventh straight term, sets new records, Bhupendra Patel to remain CM

6
Punjab

Jagrup Brar among 4 Punjabis inducted as minister in Canada's British Columbia govt

7
World

Pakistani passport ranks 4th lowest in world, find out which country's ranks most powerful

8
Punjab

Nakodar garment trader’s gunman succumbs to bullet injuries; complete bandh in town

9
Nation

Supreme Court takes exception to govt functionaries' statement on judicial appointments, NJAC

10
Nation

IPS officer Amit Lodha who inspired web-series 'Khakee' booked by Bihar vigilance unit over corruption charges

Don't Miss

View All
‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Free power scheme bleeds Punjab corpn
Punjab

Punjab Government's free power scheme bleeds PSPCL

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!
Trending

Groom melts hearts by making entrance at wedding with pet dog, check out viral video!

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

BJP sets record in Gujarat; Cong wrests HP

BJP sets record in Gujarat; Congress wrests Himachal

Cong decimated | 13% votes, AAP gets ‘national’ tag

Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, Sukhu, Agnihotri lead race for Congress CM in Himachal

Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, Sukhu, Agnihotri lead race for Congress CM in Himachal

Former PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who won from Theog i...

Himachal Pradesh elections: Cong secures 43.90 pc vote share, BJP close behind with 43 pc, AAP received 1.10pc

Himachal Pradesh elections: Cong secures 43.90 pc vote share, BJP close behind with 43 pc, AAP gets only 1.10 pc

Despite getting 43 per cent vote share, the BJP could only m...

SP retains Mainpuri LS seat, BJP wrests Azam’s bastion

Samajwadi Party retains Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, BJP wrests Azam Khan’s bastion Rampur Sadar

UN economic council accredits nine NGOs amid objections

UN economic council accredits nine NGOs amid objections

NGOs include Dalit rights body (IDSN), whose accreditation h...


Cities

View All

Taxi driver shot at on busy Queens Road in Amritsar

Taxi driver shot at on busy Queens Road in Amritsar

Extradited from Vienna, NIA nabs mastermind of Tarn Taran blast

Three arrested for helping gangster flee police custody

Spa owner booked, manager held for operating sans licence in Amritsar

Stretch of Problems; Harsha Chhina-Fatehgarh Churian road in tatters

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

23 EV charging stations all powered up, to open soon in Chandigarh

23 EV charging stations all powered up, to open soon in Chandigarh

Snatchers on Prowl: Miscreants have free run at Chandigarh railway station

Punjab rights panel seeks report on rivulet mess

Waste processing: Chandigarh to adopt NEERI-suggested technology

Punjab and Haryana High Court allows drug case accused interim bail for wife’s delivery

Woman's body found inside suitcase in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

Woman's body found inside suitcase in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

Assembly elections: AAP finds solace in ‘national party’ status

2012 Chhawla gang rape-cum murder case: SC to consider urgent listing of review petition

AAP draws a blank in Himachal assembly polls; secures just 1.10 per cent votes

Delhi HC grants bail to ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE phone-tapping case

Nakodar garment trader’s gunman succumbs to bullet injuries; complete bandh in town

Nakodar garment trader’s gunman succumbs to bullet injuries; complete bandh in town

Youth dies as car rams into wall in Kapurthala

Jalandhar: Car theft case solved, 1 arrested

Jalandhar cop beats up fellow with baton over minor issue; video goes viral on social media

In Parliament: Balbir Singh Seechewal gets documents in Punjabi, expresses gratitude

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

No confirmed swine flu case in 8 days, Ludhiana district still remains worst-hit

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Cable Mess-III: Bundles of huge cables on National Highway-44 pose threat to people

Contractual bus staff in Ludhiana seek regular jobs

Patiala sees worst dengue outbreak in 4 years

Patiala sees worst dengue outbreak in 4 years

Punjabi University, Patiala sanitation workers stage protest, litter campus

Youth festival to raise awareness on drugs, gun culture

Patiala Development Authority begins e-auction of residential, business units

Jai Inder Kaur celebrates BJP’s win in Gujarat