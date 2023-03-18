Are we all loved well or does one mistake bury all goodness of so many years; here is what online users feel

Chandigarh, March 18
Are we all loved well? It’s a fact that people grow when they are loved well. It goes without saying that if you want to help someone heal, love them without any motive.
It’s challenging to keep a healthy relationship with your partner and it needs a lot of effort to maintain it. One mistake buries all your goodness of so many years.
Twitter has been buzzing after a user asked his followers to share their opinion on relationships, resulting in a plethora of diverse responses.
@_AyandaB, sparked a conversation, “If you’re dating someone and they sleep with someone else they did not cheat on you, they just slept with someone else, cheating is for married people.”
Unpopular relationships opinions that would get you in this position? pic.twitter.com/R36alYvf62— A U 🦄 R A (@_AyandaB) March 9, 2023
If you're dating someone and they sleep with someone else they did not cheat on you, they just slept with someone else, cheating is for married people.— SbuDesh (@SbudaMadesh) March 13, 2023
your partner does not need to validate and reassure you all the time— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) March 14, 2023
Others argued that partners do not need to constantly validate and reassure each other. Some even claimed that unconditional love is nothing more than a fairy tale, and that love and infatuation are often confused.
Unconditional love is a fairytale. And by unconditional love, I mean unconditional interest. I believe you can love someone long term, but you might not remain interested in them. Interest is based on performance. You stop performing, interest goes out of the window.— Sports bettor (@TheOneFortyPlus) March 14, 2023
If I can’t wear the soles in my shoes to make me look taller then she can’t wear makeup and hair that’s not hers to look better.— Lil Bruh (@theekyngcsr) March 14, 2023
The purpose of a relationship is marriage and children, not personal happiness— Rebecca Cattnach (@CattnachRebecca) March 13, 2023
You're more productive and more ambitious when you're single than when you're in a relationship.— ©️Mr Xperience (@Xperience_Snr) March 13, 2023
P.S: 👉 Relationship is beautiful and Women are adorable 😍 but your Woman would rather blackmail you with "emotions" to spend more time with her than you going out to HUSTLE.
People confuse love and infatuation all the time. Real true love is very rare and most people will never have it.— Azriel Shaolin (@Azriel_Shaolin) March 14, 2023
I strongly believe you can meet the right person at the wrong time. And is okay when things don't work out for you both at that moment. However, when you both have grown in experience and maturity, is okay if/when you find yourselves back together.— ©️Mr Xperience (@Xperience_Snr) March 14, 2023
