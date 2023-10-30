Bengaluru woman sexually harassed at crowded Lulu Mall, police begin probe after video goes viral

Chandigarh, October 30
An elderly man has been accused of sexually harassing a young woman at a mall in Bengaluru, a video of which has gone viral on social media, following which police began a probe.
The viral video showed the man touching the woman from behind at the crowded games zone in the mall.
The video of a young woman being sexually harassed by an elderly man at a mall in #Bengaluru went viral on social media following which the #BengaluruPolice began a probe.— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) October 30, 2023
The video shows the accused man deliberately touching the back of the woman at the games zone in the… pic.twitter.com/eOSf3prNR8
The victim had not protested after the misconduct. The video was uploaded on an Instagram account.
The uploader had said that the incident had taken place at the famous Lulu Mall.
He wrote: “Recorded this incident today evening around 6.30 p.m. in #LuluMallFunturaBengaluru. This man in the video was doing such a thing to the random women and girls around here. "First when I saw him in a very crowded area, I felt suspicious about him and followed him recording the video. Then I got this. Went to security and complained about this, then we came in search of him but we missed. So informed the mall management and security, they said they’ll try to find that person and take action. Shame on such people,” the whistleblower stated. The jurisdictional #Magadi Road police have taken the video and started the preliminary probe.”
