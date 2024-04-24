Chinese girl diagnosed with 'love brain' as she bombards her boyfriend with hundreds of calls and messages every day

Tribune Web Desk

"Love brain" is the term a Chinese teenage girl has been diagnosed with after she bombarded her boyfriend with hundreds of calls and messages every single day.

This diagnosis showed her obsession and out of control emotions which has left the 18-year-old girl identified as Xiaoyu, and her boyfriend in distress.

According to a report by Yueniu News, Xiaoyu's descent into the grips of obsession began innocuously enough during her first year at university.

The affair that began with sweet romance soon became an obsession as Xiaoyu's relentless need for her boyfriend's presence and attention grew unendingly demanding.

Dr Du Na, a specialist at The Fourth People’s Hospital of Chengdu, disclosed the severity of Xiaoyu's condition, revealing that she bombarded her boyfriend with over 100 phone calls in a single day.

Xiaoyu's frustration grew to the level that she resorted to drastic measures, including throwing household objects and even threatening self-harm, when she could not reach to her boyfriend.

In a disturbing video clip that went viral on social media, Xiaoyu is seen relentlessly attempting to contact her boyfriend via video calls, displaying a level of desperation that borders on alarming.

Xiaoyu's diagnosis has sparked a discussion online, with thousands highlighting deeper mental health issues.

Some labelled her as a "control freak," others have expressed empathy, understanding that the harrowing mental health condition can be for real.

