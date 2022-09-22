Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 22

Life is not the same for all. While some people don’t have to think twice before spending lavishly, a mere collection of a few pennies comprise someone’s daily earnings.

A video of an elderly man counting his earnings has left netizens teary-eyed.

Shared on Twitter by an account called ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’, the caption read, “Din bhar ki kamai (A day’s earning).”

In the video, the elderly man can be seen counting money which apparently looks like his day’s earnings. He sits in a shack beside a river as he counts a handful of small currency notes and a few coins. Carefully moving his fingers across the coins kept on the table, he calculates the sum total of his earnings.

Watch the video here:

The heart-melting video resonated the feeling of being grateful amongst users online. Since being shared, it has amassed nearly five million views.

Emotional netizens expressed how it gave them a different perspective towards life and made them appreciate it a little more.

A user wrote, "May Allah help such people and give sense to our politicians to come out of war mentality and focus on human development."

Another user commented, "Even it might be small but hard earned money is far far better and sweeter then crores of money made by looting others. Respect for him, may the good Lord bless him abundantly."

A third user wrote, “How humbling. Those who are provided should reach out to others,” while another said, “Appreciate whatever you have. For some, your small room, low-income, smart gadgets etc. is also a luxury. Show gratitude. Be kind.”

