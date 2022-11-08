Is it UFO? Is it water tank? Man’s hilarious conversation over mistaking ‘pani ki tanki’ for UFO in smog-filled Delhi goes viral

Chandigarh, November 8
Delhiites have been gasping for fresh air ever since the pollution levels in the national capital have touched alarming levels post Diwali. Adding to their woes are farm fires, stubble burning and unfavourable weather conditions.
It’s not just their struggle to breathe that the residents of Delhi-NCR are fighting with, even the visibility has gone as blurry as it could get.
Baffled over one such optical illusion caused due to the ‘smoggy visibility’, a man confused a water tank for a UFO.
A Twitter user shared a picture of the flying saucer which turned out to be a water tank hidden behind the Delhi smog.
Netizens were amused as the picture did resemble a UFO hovering in the sky.
The Twitter user received the ‘water tank-turned-UFO’ image from his friend and a screenshot of their hilarious yet worrisome conversation went viral.
"Text from a friend in Delhi," read the caption of the post.
text from a friend in delhi pic.twitter.com/UteRaiMIOi— Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) November 7, 2022
The man’s ‘epic’ misunderstanding garnered an array of reactions and amassed over 40 thousand likes. Netizens took the opportunity and churned out some hilarious memes.
"Now UFOs can fly around Delhi in broad daylight and pretend to be water tanks when spotted," wrote a user while another commented, "OMG, I can't stop laughing. This was epic but the comments on this post are next level.”
Now UFOs can fly around Delhi in broad daylight and pretend to be water tanks when spotted !— Biju (@Straightalkr) November 7, 2022
Me and my girlfriend at new Delhi rly station. 😂 pic.twitter.com/wJfkQW3Coc— Vishal Gupta (@vishalgupta0207) November 7, 2022
November 8, 2022
Morning 6.45 am, Saket ( New Delhi ) pic.twitter.com/cyD3srwZEx— Harshal (@Harshal_wagh488) November 8, 2022
Aliens: "Takes us to your leader."— Chris Keene (@ChrisKeeneMA) November 7, 2022
Us: "Better idea, take us with you."
Delhi’s air quality index remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday, fourth day in a row.
