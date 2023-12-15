Is Preity Zinta's real name Pritam? She fact-checks and blames Bobby Deol in 'LOL' post; Animal star replies, 'It suits …'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 15

Actress Preity Zinta's real name is not Pritam Singh Zinta. She fact-checks and blames Bobby Deol in ‘LOL’ post. Priety and Bobby are good friends since they worked together in 'Soldier' in 1998.



Sharing a video on social media to clarify that her real name was never 'Pritam Singh Zinta', she has blamed former co-star Bobby Deol for the rumour.

"Over the years I have consistently read in various media articles that I have changed my name from Pritam Singh Zinta to Preity Zinta. I have tried to set the record straight so many times by telling everyone that, on the sets of “Soldier” @iambobbydeol called me Pritam Singh as a Joke (pls ask him why he chose that name when u meet him) The movie became a blockbuster, our friendship flourished & since then Pritam Singh - the name is still stuck to me….. Bachaao (Save me) So one last time folks - Pritam Singh was NEVER my name. It’s always been Preity. Hope this clarifies everything once and for all.”

To this, Bobby replied: “Preetam singh I gave you this name It suits you but sorry didn’t realise it would confuse people I love you my Preetam singh”

Earlier, also she had thanked her co-star Bobby for his support.

She had said: "Thank you Bobby for being you & for bringing me into the movies & thank you to the entire cast n crew for so much fun during the Australia, New Zealand & Rajasthan schedules. I will always miss you Saroj ji. You taught me how to be a Heroine #soldier #soldieranniversary #memories #ting."

Preity Zinta entered the film industry with Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Dil Se.." in 1998 and in the same year she signed her second film, which was 'Soldier'. For these movies that year, Preity won the Best Female Debut Filmfare Award.

