This Jharkhand school has 'Langur' attending classes with students; watch video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 18

While children often throw tantrums to go to school, an unusual attendee at a school in Jharkhand happened to be quite interested in getting education.

A Langur was spotted attending classes at a government school in Danua village of Jharkhand's Hazaribagh.

In a video that has now gone viral, the Langur can be seen paying a visit to the students of Upgraded Plus Two High School.

The clip was shared on Twitter by one Deepak Mahato and has so far amassed over a hundred views and likes.

Watch the video here:

Tha animal can be seen sitting on the front bench while the class is in full swing.

Teachers and the school staff revealed that for the past few days, the animal had been visiting the students of various classes. While the scared students and faculty tried to drive the animal away, the Langur persisted and attentively attended the classes, causing no harm.

However, keeping in mind the safety of students and staff, Principal Ratan Kumar Verma called the forest officials.

While the officials failed to catch the ‘new sincere student in school’, they managed to drive it out of the school premises.

The forest officials also advised the students and teachers to avoid throwing eatables out in the open.

We hope next time the Langur doesn’t get confused between hopping between tree branches and school benches.

#Jharkhand #Social Media #Twitter