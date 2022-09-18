This Jharkhand school has 'Langur' attending classes with students; watch video

Chandigarh, September 18
While children often throw tantrums to go to school, an unusual attendee at a school in Jharkhand happened to be quite interested in getting education.
A Langur was spotted attending classes at a government school in Danua village of Jharkhand's Hazaribagh.
In a video that has now gone viral, the Langur can be seen paying a visit to the students of Upgraded Plus Two High School.
The clip was shared on Twitter by one Deepak Mahato and has so far amassed over a hundred views and likes.
Watch the video here:
In #Jharkhand's #Hazaribagh a #wild langoor attends a government school along with other students. pic.twitter.com/3ikzQ4Ja5P— Deepak Mahato (@deepakmahato) September 15, 2022
Tha animal can be seen sitting on the front bench while the class is in full swing.
Teachers and the school staff revealed that for the past few days, the animal had been visiting the students of various classes. While the scared students and faculty tried to drive the animal away, the Langur persisted and attentively attended the classes, causing no harm.
झारंखड के हजारीबाग में लंगूर स्कूल में बच्चों के साथ रोजाना क्लास अटेंड कर रहा है।पिछले 7 दिन से लंगूर स्कूल में क्लास के वक्त आता है,क्लास में बेंच पर बैठकर शिक्षकों की बात को सुनता है और चला जाता है।शिक्षक ने सुरक्षा के लिए वन विभाग से लंगूर को पकड़ने की लगाई गुहार#Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/XIzMXFXkvo— Sohan singh (@sohansingh05) September 14, 2022
However, keeping in mind the safety of students and staff, Principal Ratan Kumar Verma called the forest officials.
#हजारीबाग जिले के चौपारण प्रखंड अंतर्गत दनुआ के प्लस टू स्कूल में एक लंगूर बच्चों के साथ पढ़ता दिखाई दिया यह लंगूर पिछले 3 दिनों से कक्षा नौवीं के छात्र छात्राओं के साथ बेंच पर बैठकर कॉपी किताब उलट पुलट करता और घंटो तक छात्र छात्राओं के साथ बैठा रहता#Jharkhand #monkey #studying pic.twitter.com/VcBUB0sUIl— Journalist Prashant Shukla (@prashantji2525) September 16, 2022
While the officials failed to catch the ‘new sincere student in school’, they managed to drive it out of the school premises.
The new #student in the #school. pic.twitter.com/Cr0hPwonZK— Deepak Mahato (@deepakmahato) September 15, 2022
The forest officials also advised the students and teachers to avoid throwing eatables out in the open.
We hope next time the Langur doesn’t get confused between hopping between tree branches and school benches.
