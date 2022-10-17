Tina Dabi's ex-husband Athar Aamir Khan posts new picture with wife, fans curious if it's from his honeymoon

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 17

Days after his wedding, IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan, who has a massive fans following, treated them on social media by sharing his latest picture with wife Dr Mehreen Qazi.

Tina Dabhi's ex-husband Athar Aamir Khan married Dr Qazi a few days ago.

The adorable couple had shared pictures of them exchanging wedding vows on their respective Instagram handles then.

Now, Athar has shared a lovely picture of him with his beautiful wife and fans are curious if it was from their honeymoon. Both are looking their best in the photo, which is taken at the backdrop of a rivulet.

Athar had earlier sharing a video from his wedding on social media. It captures the most remarkable sequence in the video is the three magical words of 'Qubool Hai'.

Mehreen is currently working as a research fellow at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, Delhi.

Aamir had earlier married Tina Dabi, the two were toppers and had met in Mussorie during their training.

Tina Dabi topped the UPSC 2015 exam while Athar stood second. However, they both filed for a divorce in November 2020, which was later granted in August 2021. After the divorce, Tina married IAS Pradeep Gawande in 2022.

