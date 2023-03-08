Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 8

Internet is repository of heart-warming and sweet content that serves netizens on daily basis. Despite not giving some mammoth message, these light hearted clips are often captivating for viewers. The fresh adding to the streak is a video of an elephant who occluded a truck on highway to grab some sugarcane mounted on it.

The video has been shared on Twitter by a user, Dr Ajayita. “The Toll Tax collector....,” she captioned the post.

The video begins with the tusker waiting on the side of the highway. As the truck approached near, the jumbo proceeds to stop it to pull out some canes from it. It grabs trunk full of the sweet cane and started munching on it. As per the signboard displayed on the highway in video, the video has been assumed to be from Thailand.

Since being shared, the clip has amassed over 2.3 lakh views. Netizens fell the video was too cute to be missed. Many sarcastically called the jumbo tax collector.

So cute 😍😍😍😍😍 — Sardar नवदीप ਸਿੰਘ 🇮🇳 हास्य जीवी। #वाहेगुरुजी #ॐ (@nsbchd) March 6, 2023

Badaa imaandaar collector hai🥰🥰🥰 — Queen of Himachal (@himachal_queen) March 6, 2023

Cute too!😅 — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) March 6, 2023

He is cute 🥰 n divine 😀.. he deserves 100% toll tax — Shreehari ⭐️ (@shreecreative) March 6, 2023

Cute hati.... 😍 — Sumit Bhagat (@1995sumitbhagat) March 6, 2023

The tax collection is in full force — P v (@pradeepvaryani1) March 6, 2023