Watch: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma almost breaks down in dugout after England shatter India’s T20 World Cup dream in semi-final

Chandigarh, November 10
The high-octane T20 World Cup semi-final ended up in disappointment for Men in Blue’s fans after England thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Adelaide Oval. The widespread despair over the shattering of big World Cup dream has become quite prevalent across cricket fans in India.
A video has been doing the rounds on social media where Indian skipper Rohit Sharma could be seen getting emotional in the dugout. Rohit’s emotional outburst was so profound that head coach Rahul Dravid came up to him to console.
Twitterati too found the video heart-breaking and extended their support to the captain.
Rohit crying 😭💔.This hurts me as a fan🥺😭#INDvENG @ImRo45 #ind #WCT20 #SemiFinals #SemiFinalT20WC pic.twitter.com/5BjnGITLx5— Dboss dada cult 👊🏻𝐊𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢 𝐨𝐧 𝐣𝐚𝐧𝟐𝟔 (@Darshancult45) November 10, 2022
This is my worst day of the decade. My hero is crying 😭💔 @ImRo45 . pic.twitter.com/rXOsbQxADx— Vishal. (@SportyVishal) November 10, 2022
Rohit Sharma is crying in the dugout after the game.#INDvENG #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/xyBoliGmjR— Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) November 10, 2022
#RohitSharma𓃵 literally crying 💔💔@ImRo45 don't worry champ ! I am with you💙#T20WorldCup2022 #INDvsENG #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/meksbEhewr— ROLEX - D (@Dharun_45) November 10, 2022
Pain💔. My man is crying 🥲.@ImRo45 .#RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/4NA7v7G6Ep— I STAN RO45 (@vins_tweetz) November 10, 2022
He Is Crying. 😭💔@ImRo45 #RohitSharma𓃵 #T20WorldCup #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/JKFAFvuixP— Ayush Tiwari_RS4️⃣5️⃣ (@Ayush_Tiwarii45) November 10, 2022
