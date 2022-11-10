Watch: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma almost breaks down in dugout after England shatter India’s T20 World Cup dream in semi-final

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 10

The high-octane T20 World Cup semi-final ended up in disappointment for Men in Blue’s fans after England thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Adelaide Oval. The widespread despair over the shattering of big World Cup dream has become quite prevalent across cricket fans in India.

A video has been doing the rounds on social media where Indian skipper Rohit Sharma could be seen getting emotional in the dugout. Rohit’s emotional outburst was so profound that head coach Rahul Dravid came up to him to console.

Twitterati too found the video heart-breaking and extended their support to the captain.

This is my worst day of the decade. My hero is crying 😭💔 @ImRo45 . pic.twitter.com/rXOsbQxADx — Vishal. (@SportyVishal) November 10, 2022

