Watch: Ricky Ponting breaks down while paying tribute to Shane Warne

Chandigarh, March 6
Ricky Ponting, former Aussie skipper, broke down while commemorating his fellow mate and skipper Shane Warne. Warne, 52, was found dead in his villa on Friday. A suspected heart attack is believed to the cause of his death.
"Hard to put this into words. I first met him when I was 15 at the Academy. He gave me my nickname. We were teammates for more than a decade, riding all the highs and lows together. Through it all he was someone you could always count on, someone who loved his family," tweeted Ponting.
Hard to put this into words. I first met him when I was 15 at the Academy. He gave me my nickname.— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) March 5, 2022
We were teammates for more than a decade, riding all the highs and lows together.
Through it all he was someone you could always count on, someone who loved his family... pic.twitter.com/KIvo7s9Ogp
"Someone who would be there for you when you needed him and always put his mates first. The greatest bowler I ever played with or against. RIP King. My thoughts are with Keith, Bridgette, Jason, Brooke, Jackson and Summer," he added.
...someone who would be there for you when you needed him and always put his mates first.— Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) March 5, 2022
The greatest bowler I ever played with or against.
RIP King. My thoughts are with Keith, Bridgette, Jason, Brooke, Jackson and Summer. pic.twitter.com/sxhUAf6kzB
After the tweet, Ponting paid another tearful tribute to the leg-spinner. He said that it would take some time to sink in the news. "I have had a few hours now to digest it all and think about how big a part of my life he was and reflect on a lot of those memories," Ponting said.
Warne had a glorious career in all formats of the game. Some of his records still stand monumental.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukraine president says Russian rockets have destroyed Vinnytsia regional airport
In a tweet, Indian Embassy asks citizens still stranded in U...
Despairing Indian students await rescue from Sumy, melting snow for water but clinging to hope
They have abandoned the idea of undertaking an arduous journ...
Five BSF personnel killed in fratricidal incident at Amritsar camp
Trooper who opened fire is among five killed
Russia-Ukraine war: India evacuates 2,000 citizens on Sunday
Total evacuees now 16,000
Photo of Ukrainian woman clutching assault rifle in one hand, her child in the other moves Twitter to tears
Ukraine’s Centre for Strategic Communications and Informatio...