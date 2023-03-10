Watch: Telangana man gets hitched with his 2 live-in partners in single ceremony, video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

In a rare incident, Telangana man got married to his two live-in partners at once. The unusual marriage took place after women’s parents forced the man to get hitched.

The videos and picture of the ceremony has been shared on Twitter by a user, Surya Reddy. “A man marries 2 women at a time, took place at Erraboru in #Cherla mandal in #Kothagudem dist, he has been live-in relationship with them for the past 3 years and had children with both of them. Parents of the women forced him to marry their daughters and he agreed,” reads the caption.

M. Sattibabu, a tribal man from Telangana, had been in a live-in relationship with 2 women— Swapna and Sunita. Sattibabu already had two children, one with each woman. The peculiar wedding was attended by people from all across the villages nearby.

Sattibabu fell in love with both the women, who were from the different villages. He has a girl with Swapna and a boy with Sunita. Owing to the awkward situation the parents of the women forced Sattibabu to marry both.

The brides sat on either side of Sattibabu and the occasion was traditionally marked. Even the wedding invitation card had names of both the women.

However, people aware with tribal affairs say such marriages are quite common in the community.

