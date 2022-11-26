Woman flies 5,000 km to meet online lover, gets killed for vital body organs

Chandigarh, November 26
In a shocking incident reported from Peru, a 51-year-old Mexican woman who flew nearly 5,000 km to meet her online date, was allegedly dismembered to get her vital organs harvested.
Victim’s mutilated body was discovered floating by a local fisherman on the Huacho beach.
As per a report of The Independent, Blanca Arellano told her family that she would be travelling to Lima, where she was mulling her maiden meet with her online courtship, who she had been seeing someone for last few months. Her family told she was planning to travel to beach city of Huacho, where 37-year-old boyfriend lived.
As per News Corp Australia, Blanca's niece Karla Arellano had her last conversation with her on November 7. She told Karla that her relationship was going well and she was ‘in love’. This was the last time anyone heard from her. After Blanca remained incommunicado for weeks, her niece Karla made an open appeal on Twitter to ascertain her aunt’s whereabouts.
"I never thought I would be in this situation, and today I ask for support and dissemination to locate one of the most loved and important people in my life," the post reads.
Jamás creí estar en esta situación, hoy pido apoyo y difusión para localizar a una de las personas más amadas e importantes de mi vida. Mi tía Blanca Olivia Arellano Gutiérrez desapareció el día Lunes 07 de Noviembre en Peru, ella de origen Mexicano, tememos por su vida+ pic.twitter.com/4aHRuv0zAW— Karla Arellano (@itskararellano) November 12, 2022
The local police started investigation only to find out that the woman had been killed.
