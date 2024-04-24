6 months into marriage, wife dies in accident, husband hangs self a day later

Hardoi, April 24
A resident of Hardoi, Yogesh Kumar, 36, ended his life on Tuesday, a day after his wife, Manikarnika Kumari, 28, a paramedic, died in a road accident, the police said.
Yogesh was a teacher and the two had got married six months ago.
The police said Yogesh had left behind a note that read: "We will live together and die together."
Manikarnika died in an accident on the Lucknow-Hardoi highway under the Sursa police station area on Monday.
Sursa Station House Officer (SHO), Indresh Kumar Yadav, said an unidentified vehicle knocked Manikarnika off her scooter while she was driving to Tadiyawana primary health centre, where she was employed as a nurse.
"With the help of her identity card and mobile number, she was identified and her husband was informed," SHO Yadav added.
Yogesh reached the spot, took his wife's belongings before returning home, and locked himself in a room.
Their neighbour, who came to condole the demise of his wife, knocked on the door and on receiving no response, broke the door and found Yogesh hanging from the ceiling.
He then informed the police and the body was sent for post-mortem.
