A hearty wish: Sachin Tendulkar wants Virat Kohli to score his 50th ton in next few days

Chandigarh, November 5
As birthday boy Virat Kohli equalled legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 centuries in One Day Internationals with his historic ton against South Africa at Eden Gardens on Sunday, the master blaster wished the Indian star batter scores his 50th in the next few days.
“Well played Virat.
Well played Virat.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2023
It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days.
Congratulations!!#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/PVe4iXfGFk
It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year (sic). I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!!”, Sachin posted on X after Virat hit the record equalling ton.
Kohli remained unbeaten on 101 and faced 121 balls in his knock.
While Kohli took 277 innings to hit 49th century, Tendulkar took 452 innings to reach the milestone.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air pollution: Final stage of Centre's graded response enforced, entry of polluting trucks and commercial vehicles banned in Delhi
Under Stage IV of Graded Response Action Plan, only CNG, ele...
Primary schools in Delhi shut till Nov 10 as air quality dips to 'severe plus' category
Toxic haze lingers over Delhi for the sixth consecutive day
ICC World Cup: Jadeja on a roll, takes his fourth wicket; South Africa seven down
Virat Kohli’s historic century sets difficult 327-run chase ...
On 35th birthday, ‘grateful’ Virat Kohli says it is ‘stuff of dreams’ to level-up with Sachin Tendulkar
Kohli had to drop the anchor while others batted around him ...
Probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing already 'tainted': Indian envoy Verma to Canada
‘India has not been shown concrete evidence by Canada or its...