A hearty wish: Sachin Tendulkar wants Virat Kohli to score his 50th ton in next few days

Chandigarh, November 5

As birthday boy Virat Kohli equalled legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 centuries in One Day Internationals with his historic ton against South Africa at Eden Gardens on Sunday, the master blaster wished the Indian star batter scores his 50th in the next few days.

“Well played Virat.

It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days.

Congratulations!!#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/PVe4iXfGFk — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2023

Kohli remained unbeaten on 101 and faced 121 balls in his knock.

While Kohli took 277 innings to hit 49th century, Tendulkar took 452 innings to reach the milestone.

