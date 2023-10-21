 Injury Scare: After Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand match, Suryakumar sustains hand injury at nets : The Tribune India

According to team sources, Suryakumar’s injury is not a serious one and he hasn’t been taken for an X-ray examination

India's Suryakumar Yadav during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's World Cup ODI cricket match between India and New Zealand, in Dharamsala, October 21, 2023. Reuters



PTI

Dharamsala, October 21

India were dealt another injury blow ahead of their big World Cup match against New Zealand here after middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav was hit on his right forearm during the team’s net session on Saturday.

Suryakumar was hit by a full toss from the team’s throwdown specialist Raghu, leaving him in considerable pain.

He was seen applying an ice pack on his hand. He didn’t bat after that.

According to team sources, Suryakumar’s injury is not a serious one and he hasn’t been taken for an X-ray examination.

However, the injury has left a big question mark about Suryakumar’s availability for Sunday’s match with the balance of the side already disturbed following Hardik Pandya’s absence.

Pandya didn’t travel with the team to Dharamsala after sustaining an injury to his left ankle during India’s last match against Bangladesh.

Honeybee bite on Ishan Kishan

To make matters more worse for India, left-handed wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan was stung by a honeybee on the back of his neck while batting at the nets on Saturday.

Kishan came into the nets first and batted for a considerable amount of time before the incident happened. He was seen jumping and running in pain after the bite and didn’t bat after that.

