Injury Scare: After Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand match, Suryakumar sustains hand injury at nets

Dharamsala, October 21
India were dealt another injury blow ahead of their big World Cup match against New Zealand here after middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav was hit on his right forearm during the team’s net session on Saturday.
Suryakumar was hit by a full toss from the team’s throwdown specialist Raghu, leaving him in considerable pain.
He was seen applying an ice pack on his hand. He didn’t bat after that.
According to team sources, Suryakumar’s injury is not a serious one and he hasn’t been taken for an X-ray examination.
However, the injury has left a big question mark about Suryakumar’s availability for Sunday’s match with the balance of the side already disturbed following Hardik Pandya’s absence.
Pandya didn’t travel with the team to Dharamsala after sustaining an injury to his left ankle during India’s last match against Bangladesh.
Honeybee bite on Ishan Kishan
To make matters more worse for India, left-handed wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan was stung by a honeybee on the back of his neck while batting at the nets on Saturday.
Kishan came into the nets first and batted for a considerable amount of time before the incident happened. He was seen jumping and running in pain after the bite and didn’t bat after that.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: First emergency aid trucks roll into Gaza after overnight Israeli air strikes
Egypt holds peace summit, Arab leaders blast Israeli siege o...
With over 5 crore cases pending in courts across India, SC issues directions for time-bound completion of trial
Every pending case represents a soul in limbo, waiting for c...
List of 83 more BJP candidates in Rajasthan out: Vasundhara Raje fielded from Jhalarpatna, Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur
It includes four-time MLA Narpat Rajvi from Chittorgarh
Congress names Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot in first list of Rajasthan candidates
Both Gehlot and Pilot are representing the same constituenci...
Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan after 4 years, says lost mother and wife to politics
PML-N supremo addresses mammoth rally of party workers at Mi...