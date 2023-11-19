Prized possession for Virat Kohli: Tendulkar gifts him iconic No. 10 jersey

Ahmedabad, November 19
Star India batter Virat Kohli received a prized memorabilia ahead of the World Cup final against Australia here on Sunday -- the iconic No.10 jersey of his idol Sachin Tendulkar.
Tendulkar gifted Kohli his signed jersey worn during his last ODI, the Asia Cup match against Pakistan at Mirpur in 2012.
Kohli had broken Tendulkar's record for most one-day centuries during the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand at Mumbai on Wednesday.
“A special occasion & a special pre-match moment. There's CLASS written all over this gesture! The legendary Sachin Tendulkar gifts Virat Kohli his signed jersey from his last ODI,” the BCCI wrote on X, with a picture of Kohli holding the jersey.
A special occasion & a special pre-match moment 🤗— BCCI (@BCCI) November 19, 2023
There's 𝘾𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙎 written all over this gesture! 😊
The legendary Sachin Tendulkar gifts Virat Kohli his signed jersey from his last ODI 👏 👏#TeamIndia | #CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #Final | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/qu7YA6Ta3G
Kohli is the first batsman in the history of the game to score 50 ODI centuries, going past Tendulkar who has made 49 tons.
