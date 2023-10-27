Virat Kohli turns all-rounder, hits the nets to showcase his bowling skills ahead of clash against England

Lucknow, October 27
India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli who surprisingly stepped up to finish off injured Hardik Pandya's over during the World Cup clash against Bangladesh was once again seen bowling in the nets ahead of the upcoming match against England.
As India continues to gear up for the much-awaited clash against the defending champions Kohli and many other batters were seen bowling in the nets.
Along with the players who form India's usual bowling set-up which includes Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, the likes of Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and Kohli also bowled a few deliveries as well.
The Indian Cricket Team reached Lucknow on Wednesday to play their sixth match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
Rohit Sharma-led 'Men in Blue' are coming into this full confidence as they are still unbeaten in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. India currently stands in the top place in the tournament's standings with 10 points and has a net run rate of +1.353.
In India's previous encounter against New Zealand, the 'Men in Blue' put the Kiwis to bat first. Rohit Sharma's side was off to a good start, reducing New Zealand to 19/2 in powerplay.
But a partnership of 159 runs between Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra (75 in 87 balls, with six fours and a six) helped NZ come back in the game. However, India made a comeback in later stages, bundling out Kiwis for 273 runs in 50 overs.
Shami (5/54) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Kuldeep Yadav (2/73) was also fine with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each.
In the run chase of 274, India started off well with a 71-run opening stand between skipper Rohit Sharma (46 in 40 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (26 in 31 balls, with five fours).
India did lose Shreyas Iyer (33), KL Rahul (27) and Suryakumar Yadav, but Virat Kohli (95* in 104 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (39* in 44 balls, three fours and a six) guided India to a four-wicket win with two overs to spare.
India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.
England World Cup squad: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
