After ‘productive discussions,’ Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi concludes Pakistan visit

Islamabad, April 24
Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi concluded his official visit to Pakistan during which he held ‘productive discussions’ and agreed for bilateral cooperation in trade and energy among other domains, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said here on Wednesday.
Raisi’s visit was the first by any head of state to Islamabad after the February 8 General Election.
During his three-day visit, the Iranian president held meetings with his counterpart Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani, Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and the chief ministers and governors of Sindh and Punjab.
“The two sides held productive discussions and agreed to advance bilateral cooperation in multiple domains including in trade, connectivity, energy and people-to-people contacts,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
Raisi also visited Lahore and Karachi accompanied by his spouse and a high-level team, comprising the foreign minister and other members of the cabinet, senior officials and a large business delegation, Geo News reported.
The Iranian president touched down in Islamabad on Monday for the three-day official visit from April 22.
“Raisi said he did not feel ‘alienated’ in Pakistan, highlighting that the people of the country have a special affinity with Iran. He further expressed he wanted to hold a public gathering in Pakistan, however, it could not be possible due to some reasons,” Geo News added.
