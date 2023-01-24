Antidepressants may blunt emotions: Study

PTI

London: Common antidepressants can cause many users to feel emotionally ‘blunted’, according to a study published on Monday in the journal that offers new insights into how the drugs work and their possible side-effects. PTI

Major power outage in Pak after grid failure

islamabad: Pakistan faced a major power breakdown on Monday due to a “frequency variation” in the national grid, leaving millions of people in the country, including capital Islamabad and financial hub Karachi, without electricity. PTI

81 bird species in SL at risk of extinction

colombo: Sri Lanka’s Biodiversity Secretariat said that 81 of the country’s bird species are at risk of extinction. Sri Lanka is a biodiversity hotspot with 435 species of birds, and this has been found during a nationwide survey on the Red Data Book of 2022, as per reports.