As Taiwan Prez nominee defends right to rule, China calls him ‘peace destroyer’

Taipei, December 31
China has slammed Taiwan presidential front-runner William Lai as a “destroyer of peace” following a televised debate on Saturday in which he defended Taiwan’s right to rule itself as a democracy.
Chen Binhua, spokesman for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, said Lai’s discourse at the debate was “full of confrontational thinking.” He said Lai, who currently serves as Taiwan’s vice president with the governing Democratic People’s Party, is “the instigator of a potential dangerous war in the Taiwan Strait.” Taiwan split from China amid civil war in 1949, but Beijing continues to regard the island of 23 million with its high-tech economy as Chinese territory and has been ramping up its threat to achieve that by military force if necessary.
Lai on Saturday said he was open to holding talks with Beijing “as long as there is equality and dignity on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.” He said Taiwan is not subordinate to China.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO launches satellite PSLV-C58; to study black holes, galaxies
At about 21 minutes into its flight, the rocket will orbit X...
North Korea's Kim orders military to 'thoroughly annihilate' US, South Korea if provoked
Kim is expected to ramp up weapons tests in 2024 ahead of th...
Sikh man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted
Jagtar Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Kaur, both in their 50s, we...
US police still investigating death of wealthy Indian-origin family in Massachusetts
Rakesh Kamal, 57; his wife, Teena, 54; and their 18-year-old...
13 cows, 2 gold rings, a treadmill on the list as Nitish Kumar declares assets worth Rs 1.64 crore
The only immovable property that he has is an apartment in D...