Balochistan naval air base targeted; 4 terrorists killed

PTI

Karachi, March 26

Armed Baloch militants tried to infiltrate one of the main naval air bases in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, but security forces foiled the attack and killed all four terrorists.

The attack on Monday night took place in Turbat, a turbulent district in the sparsely populated province. Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani told the media that security forces had foiled an armed terrorist attack at the PNS Siddique Naval Air Base which is among the biggest naval air stations in the country.

“The armed men attacked from three sides of the airport boundary, but security forces responded immediately and foiled their attempt to infiltrate the premises,” he said.

