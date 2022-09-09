Blinken visits Kyiv; more aid for Ukraine

Kyiv, September 8
The Biden administration announced major new military aid worth more than $2 billion for Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia. In meetings with senior Ukrainian officials, Blinken said the Biden administration would provide $2 billion in long-term foreign military financing to Ukraine and 18 of its neighbours, including NATO members and regional security partners “most potentially at risk for future Russian aggression”.
That's on top of a $675 million package of heavy weaponry, ammunition and armoured vehicles for Ukraine alone that Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced earlier on Thursday at a conference in Ramstein, Germany. That package includes howitzers, artillery ammunitions, Humvees, armoured ambulances, anti-tank systems and more. — AP
