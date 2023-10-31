 Canadian foreign minister Joly says she’s in touch with her Indian counterpart Jaishankar : The Tribune India

Her remarks come nearly a week after India resumed some visa services in Canada

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly. Reuters file



PTI

Ottawa, October 31

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has said that she was in touch with her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and will continue to do so because it’s a relationship that spanned decades and the two countries have very strong people-to-people ties.

Her remarks came nearly a week after India resumed some visa services in Canada, more than a month after they were suspended amid a diplomatic row over the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Joly said that Ottawa stands by its decision to inform Canadians about the allegations surrounding the killing of Nijjar, but remains engaged with the Indian government on the issue.

“We stand by the credible allegations... also continuing to engage with India. I’ve been in contact with the foreign minister Jaishankar and we will continue to do so,” Joly said while speaking at the Economic Club of Canada in Toronto on Monday.

Responding to a question, she said, “We have a long term approach when it comes to India because this is a relationship that spanned decades and we all know that we have very strong people-to-people ties with the country. Now when it comes to the Indo Pacific strategy also, it is important that we engage with many different countries of the region.”

Later, in a post on X, she said, “Canada will work to promote respect for international laws and norms. For sovereignty and territorial integrity. Understanding that threats to international security are threats to our shared prosperity.”

Tensions flared between India and Canada following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations of the “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India rejected Trudeau’s allegations as “absurd” and “motivated”. Days later, it announced temporarily suspending issuance of visas to Canadian citizens and asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in India.

Joly reportedly held a ‘secret meeting’ with Jaishankar in Washington last month and later she said diplomacy is always better when conversations remain private, underscoring that she will continue to take the same approach when it comes to India.

India’s move to resume some visa services is being seen as a step that could reduce tensions between the two countries.

#Canada #S Jaishankar

