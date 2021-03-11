Imran Khan indirectly blames General Qamar Javed Bajwa for ouster

PTI

Lahore, April 21

In a veiled attack on Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has alleged that "some elements" in the powerful establishment who indulged in "bad practices" were responsible for his unceremonious ouster from power.

ISI Chief’s appointment According to experts, Imran Khan had apparently lost support of the army after he refused to endorse the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as the ISI spy agency chief last year.

Addressing party workers on Twitter on Wednesday night, Imran said, "If one or two individuals do something wrong, the entire institution is not responsible. If one person (in an apparent reference to army chief Gen Bajwa) makes a mistake, this does not mean that the whole institution is at fault." Former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told a news channel on Wednesday that relations between the establishment and Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had strained for months. “We tried our best, including myself, to clear misunderstandings with the establishment but could not succeed," he said. The army has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy. —

