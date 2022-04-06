Imran Khan's wife's friend leaves Pakistan amid corruption charges; her '$90,000-bag' photo goes viral

Islamabad/Dubai, April 5

PML-N leader and former Pakistan Finance Minister, Miftah Ismail, alleged on Tuesday that the handbag carried by First Lady Bushra Bibis close aide Farah Khan costs $90,000, Geo News reported.

The former minister's comment came after a picture of Farah went viral on social media.

Ismail, while addressing a press conference alongside former Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, said that PML-N has been saying the same things that the estranged PTI leader Aleem Khan had previously said about Farah.

The PML-N leader alleged that the First Lady's close aide "took the money" for the transfer of civil servants in Punjab.

"Who did that money go to," asked Ismail, adding that the PTI was claiming that Farah Khan cannot be a corrupt person as she was a "private person".

"She can engage in corrupt activities because she is friends with the wives of public officeholders. She was someone's frontwoman," alleged Ismail.

Including Usman Buzdar into his broadside, Ismail said the former Punjab Chief Minister was "also someone's frontman", Geo News reported.

"When Aleem Khan claimed to inform Imran Khan about Usman Buzdar's corruption but Imran Khan kept him, who was Buzdar paying," Ismail asked.

The former Finance Minister said that a picture is circulating on social media since Monday, showing Farah with an allegedly high-value bag.

"Farah Gujjar, while using a Punjab government's plane, had a bag that was worth $90,000," claimed Ismail. He added that in local currency, the bag was worth Rs 16.2 million.

The PML-N leader shared that the masses were told to have "one roti" instead of two, adding that people bought a single roti due to the rising wheat and sugar prices, but Farah Khan's bag was worth Rs 16.2 million.

Farah, a close friend of Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, has reportedly left the country amid serious allegations of corruption levelled against her by the Opposition, a media report said.

According to sources, Farah left for Dubai on Sunday after the dissolution of the National Assembly in the wake of the no-trust move against Imran Khan, Dawn reported.

IANS