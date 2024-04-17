India ‘reduced’ dependence on Russian arms

Washington, April 16
India in 2023 showcased itself as a global leader as it demonstrated a greater willingness to counter China's activity throughout the Indo-Pacific region and took steps to modernise its military and reduce its dependency on Russian origin-equipment, the top US intelligence official has told Congress.
The remarks by Lt Gen Jeffrey Kruse, Director of the Defence Intelligence Agency came during a Congressional hearing on defence intelligence countering China.
“During the past year, India has showcased itself as a global leader by hosting the Group of 20 economic summit and demonstrated a greater willingness to counter PRC's (People's Republic of China) activity throughout the Indo-Pacific region,” Kruse told members of the House Armed Services Committee — the subcommittee on intelligence and special operations.
“In 2023, India took steps to modernise its military to compete with China and reduce its dependency on Russian-origin equipment. India conducted sea trials for its first domestically produced aircraft carrier and also has negotiated with several Western countries on the transfer of key defence technologies,” Kruse said. — PTI
US intel: Pak sustained Nuclear programme
- Pakistan sustained its nuclear modernisation efforts last year, despite its economic turmoil as its contentious ties with India, continue to drive its defence policy, Lt Gen Jeffrey Kruse, Director of the Defence Intelligence Agency, has told Congress
- Islamabad is improving the security of its nuclear materials and command and control, he said
