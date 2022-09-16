Indian-American Shefali Razdan Duggal US envoy to Netherlands

PTI

Washington, September 15

Shefali Razdan Duggal, an Indian-American political activist, has been confirmed by the US Senate as the country's next envoy to the Netherlands.

Razdan Duggal (50) was confirmed by the US Senate by a voice vote along with two other confirmations to senior administrative positions. A Kashmiri Pandit, Razdan Duggal was born in Haridwar and moved with her family to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the age of two. "I was born in India, but raised in the United States," Razdan Duggal told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during her confirmation hearing in July. — PTI

130 Indian-Americans on key posts

US President Joe Biden has appointed 130 Indian-Americans to key posts in his administration so far, a White House official said. To celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava’, Raj Panjabi, currently Senior Director for Global Health Security and Biodefence on the White House National Security Council, read out the names.