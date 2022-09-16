Indian-American Shefali Razdan Duggal US envoy to Netherlands

Washington, September 15
Shefali Razdan Duggal, an Indian-American political activist, has been confirmed by the US Senate as the country's next envoy to the Netherlands.
Razdan Duggal (50) was confirmed by the US Senate by a voice vote along with two other confirmations to senior administrative positions. A Kashmiri Pandit, Razdan Duggal was born in Haridwar and moved with her family to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the age of two. "I was born in India, but raised in the United States," Razdan Duggal told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during her confirmation hearing in July. — PTI
130 Indian-Americans on key posts
US President Joe Biden has appointed 130 Indian-Americans to key posts in his administration so far, a White House official said. To celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava’, Raj Panjabi, currently Senior Director for Global Health Security and Biodefence on the White House National Security Council, read out the names.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Enforcement Directorate conducts fresh raids in Delhi liquor policy case
The searches are being conducted on premises linked to liquo...
2 gangsters from Jaggu Bhagwapuria gang arrested in Amritsar, have link to Moosewala murder
Punjab Police's AGTF arrested the two from Khakh in Jandiala...
UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
70 million pushed closer to starvation by the war in Ukraine