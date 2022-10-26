Indian-origin Suella Braverman back as British Home Secretary

PTI

London, October 25

British PM Rishi Sunak on Tuesday began putting his top team in place with key Cabinet appointments and decided to keep the new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, in place for economic stability and brought back Indian-origin Suella Braverman as Home Secretary.

In another move aimed at continuity, James Cleverly will stay in his post as Foreign Secretary despite not being a Sunak loyalist. Braverman, whose scathing resignation letter precipitated Liz Truss’ exit from Downing Street last week, is a fellow Brexiteer like Sunak. It remains to be seen how her tough stance on immigration will square off in the new Cabinet after her remarks about Indian visa overstayers caused much damage to the ongoing India-UK FTA talks. Kemi Badenoch staying on in her role as Trade Secretary could provide some stability to the ongoing FTA negotiations.

Hunt, who was parachuted in earlier this month by former PM Liz Truss and went on to reverse her tax-cutting mini-budget, has been an ally of Sunak and it was widely expected that he would keep his job. Another close ally, Dominic Raab, who served as Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary in the Boris Johnson-led Cabinet, returns to the twin posts under Sunak. Raab, who had been the chief cheerleader for Sunak during his latest run for Tory leadership, was widely tipped for a Cabinet return.

Ben Wallace stays in post as Defence Secretary and Nadhim Zahawi is appointed Tory party chairman and minister without portfolio. Braverman’s successor at the UK Home Office, Grant Shapps, is now the new Business Secretary. Former leadership rival, Penny Mordaunt, stays in her role as Leader of the Commons and Truss loyalist Therese Coffey moves from the health department to Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

