 Human Rights Watch says over 2,000 Afghan evacuees in detention in UAE : The Tribune India

Human Rights Watch says over 2,000 Afghan evacuees in detention in UAE

Report says Emirati authorities are not abiding by international law and UN guidelines for dealing with asylum seekers and migrants

Human Rights Watch says over 2,000 Afghan evacuees in detention in UAE

The United States has resettled more than 88,000 Afghans evacuated during and after the US troop withdrawal.. Reuters file



Reuters

Washington, March 15

Human Rights Watch accused Emirati authorities on Wednesday of arbitrarily detaining for more than 15 months as many as 2,700 Afghan evacuees who have not qualified for resettlement elsewhere.

Many of the Afghans in Emirates Humanitarian City are suffering from depression and other psychological ailments, have no access to legal counsel, and have inadequate educational services for their children, a Human Rights Watch report (HRW) said.

"Living conditions have also deteriorated significantly, with detainees describing overcrowding, decay of infrastructure, and insect infestations," the report said of the facility in Abu Dhabi.

A UAE official told Reuters the UAE continues to work with the United States and other international partners to resettle remaining evacuees in a timely manner as per the original agreement. The official did not comment on the accusation that the Afghans were being detained.

"We understand that there are frustrations and this has taken longer than intended to complete," the official said.

The UAE official said the country is committed to ensuring Afghan evacuees live in safety, security and dignity, and said evacuees have received high-quality housing, sanitation, health, counseling, education and food services.

Human Rights Watch said it had received no responses to requests for comment from the UAE ministries of interior and foreign affairs.

The US State Department office that handles the relocation of Afghans told the rights group in a letter that the US commitment to resettling eligible Afghans - including those in Emirates Humanitarian City - is an "enduring one", the report said.

Private evacuation groups and the Emirati military flew thousands of Afghans into the UAE during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan that ended 20 years of war. Several private groups continued chartered evacuation flights after the US departure.

The evacuees were housed in Emirates Humanitarian City and Tasameem Workers City -- apartment complexes converted into refugee housing -- and many eventually were cleared for resettlement in the United States, Canada and other countries.

Between 2,500 and 2,700 Afghans, however, did not qualify for resettlement elsewhere and as of January remained in what the HRW report called "arbitrary detention".

The UAE official said the Gulf country has hosted more than 17,000 evacuees evacuated after the Taliban takeover of Kabul in August 2021, and has resettled around 87% of them.

"Emirati authorities have kept thousands of Afghan asylum seekers locked up for over 15 months in cramped, miserable conditions with no hope of progress on their cases," said Joey Shea, Human Rights Watch's UAE researcher.

Sixteen Afghans interviewed late last year by the rights group said they could not freely leave the site, with security guards or minders watching them closely on hospital visits and during the only shopping mall visit they have been permitted.

The report said Emirati authorities are not abiding by international law and UN guidelines for dealing with asylum seekers and migrants, making their detention "arbitrary".

The UAE is not a party to the UN Refugee Convention.

Human Rights Watch called on the UAE to immediately release the Afghans, allow them access to "fair and individualised" processing to determine their refugee status and protection requirements, and permit them to live where they want until their cases are resolved.

The organisation urged the US State Department to use its leverage to win the release of the Afghans and expedite any applications for asylum or humanitarian parole.

The United States has resettled more than 88,000 Afghans evacuated during and after the US troop withdrawal. Thousands who worked for the US government, however, remain in Afghanistan awaiting the processing of their special immigration visa applications.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'Drugs leta hai': 'Shah Rukh Khan called me to his car, we sat for an hour after I cancelled shoot at the last minute'

2
Punjab

After gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's TV interview from jail goes viral, Punjab prisons dept says not recorded inside state jail

3
Trending

Viral video: UP journalist questions minister over promises she made during election, gets arrested after BJP worker lodges complaint of ruckus

4
Haryana

‘Farzi’ act on Gurugram road lands YouTuber Joravar Singh, three others behind bars

5
Patiala

Punjabi University to get Rs 30 crore per month as grant from state government

6
World

Clashes between Pakistan police, Imran Khan supporters injure several ahead of ex-PM's possible arrest

7
Punjab

G20 meet: All arrangements complete in Amritsar, say officials

8
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

9
Punjab

G20 Meet: Stage set, Punjab to showcase its innovative side

10
Trending

Tina Dabi's mother Himali Dabi, too, cleared civil services exam to become IES officer; here is why she took voluntary retirement

Don't Miss

View All
Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park
Diaspora

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app
Himachal

Air hostess from Himachal was pushed to death by boyfriend in Bengaluru, both met through dating app

Help accident victims, get rewarded
Punjab

Help accident victims, get rewarded: Punjab minister

‘Say Naa-To fake forwards’: Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point
Trending

'Say Naa-To fake forwards': Punjab police cash in on Oscar fever to drive home the point

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

'Don't book...', Delhi police’s quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli’s stunning batting display
Sports

'Don't book...', Delhi police's quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli's stunning batting display

Top News

Opposition MPs to march to ED office on Adani issue

Opposition leaders take out protest march on Adani issue; police prevent them from proceeding to ED office

Later, they email the letter to the ED office

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid din in House over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remark

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid din in House over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remark

As soon as the House assembles, opposition members storm int...

Delhi court gives bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti in land-for-job scam

Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti in land-for-job scam

The court posts the matter for March 29

Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn plea against HC order for FIR against UT police officers

Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn's plea against high court order for FIR against UT police officers

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says it...

K Kavitha moves Supreme Court against ED summons in Delhi excise policy money-laundering case

K Kavitha moves Supreme Court against ED summons in Delhi excise policy money-laundering case

SC agrees to hear on March 24 petition by K Kavitha


Cities

View All

Councillor, 2 booked for mining

Councillor, 2 booked for mining

Holy city Amritsar all set to host G20 summit

Partap Singh Bajwa seeks probe into Dalit woman doctor's suicide in Amritsar

Amritsar Police issue route plan for G-20 Summit

G20 Meet: Stage set, Punjab to showcase its innovative side

SKM protests raids against farmers

SKM protests CBI raids against Punjab farmer leaders

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda dissolves its political wing

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn plea against HC order for FIR against UT police officers

Supreme Court to hear on Friday Chandigarh admn's plea against high court order for FIR against UT police officers

Chandigarh: Smart City offers idle OFC duct on lease for telcos to lay cables

Amid shortage, Chandigarh to empanel radiologists, anaesthetists for year

65-quintal big, old fish taken out of Sukhna Lake

Soon, decorative lights to jazz up Chandigarh's Sector 46 market

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

Vasant Kunj dog attacks: Delhi mayor asks officials to prepare action plan within a week

What causes night smog during winters in New Delhi; scientists explain

Delhi L-G forwards Cong’s demand for probe into snooping case

Desilting of 200 km of sewer lines biggest challenge in cleaning Yamuna: Officials to Delhi LG

Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Congress heats up Lok Sabha bypoll politics in Jalandhar

Year on, slain kabaddi star’s wife awaits justice

Jalandhar lad scores 200 in inter-district Test match

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary meets Mallikarjun Kharge

MC issues challans to LIT official, firm

MC issues challans to LIT official, firm

16-year-old girl gang-raped, 3 minors nabbed

Man gets 10-year jail for violating daughter

Ex-MLA Vaid booked under Excise Act

Nephew kills man over monetary dispute at village

MC not clearing building plans, creating hurdles, claim traders

MC not clearing building plans, creating hurdles, claim traders

India well-poised to provide leadership to world: Ex-envoy

Vendors near temple removed

108 centres allotted for wheat procurement

Govt agrees to provide Rs 30 crore monthly grant to Punjabi University, Patiala