Myanmar general jailed for corruption

Bangkok, November 11
A military court in Myanmar has sentenced a general who until recently was a senior member of the country’s ruling council to five years in prison for abusing his authority and taking bribes, state-run media reported on Saturday.
Lt Gen Soe Htut, who was home affairs minister as well as a member of the ruling State Administration Council, is the latest senior officer to be jailed for corruption since the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi more than two-and-a-half-year ago.
A report in Saturday’s state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said Soe Htut abused his rank and authority by directing subordinates to issue passports to companies at their request, accepted bribes and failed to ensure that financial rules and regulations were followed. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 tourists from Bangladesh charred to death, 5 houseboats gutted in Dal Lake blaze in Kashmir
Victims' DNA samples extracted to establish their identities...
Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada
Harpreet Singh Uppal, 41, and his son are gunned down in a b...
Israel-Hamas conflict: Baby in incubator among 2 killed at Gaza hospital besieged by Israel
Failure to bring fuel into the hospital will be a death sent...
Punjab records over 100 farm fires; Haryana's air quality at many places in 'moderate' category
Out of 105 stubble-burning incidents reported on Saturday, c...
NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in Khalistan Tiger Force recruitment, arms smuggling case
Twelve members of KTF terrorist outfit and their associates ...